East Cobb resident Blair Hart has been named Manager of Client Strategy for Sterling Seacrest Partners

Sterling Seacrest Partners, based in the Cumberland area of Cobb County, issued the following press release:

Blair Hart has been named Manager of Client Strategy for Sterling Seacrest Partners, a top insurance brokerage and consulting firm.

With more than 15 years of experience, Hart has extensive insurance experience in the manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, non-profit and social service industries and has industry expertise in Cyber Liability risks

.

Prior to joining Sterling Seacrest Partners, Hart served as Assistant Vice President, Team Leader and Senior Client Advisor for Palmer & Cay.



Hart holds a Master of Business Administration from Georgia Institute of Technology with concentrations in Marketing and Strategy, and received her Bachelor of Business Administration in Risk Management and Insurance from The University of Georgia.

She maintains designations as a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) and a Certified Risk Manager (CRM).



Hart, her husband David, and their two children reside in the East Cobb area of Atlanta.



About Sterling Seacrest Partners, Inc.

Sterling Seacrest Partners is a full-service, broker-owned risk management and insurance brokerage firm serving the commercial, professional and personal needs of clients across a range of industries.

With 190 employees at nine southeastern locations, the firm provides unique expertise in healthcare, construction, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, real estate, technology and other professional services.

Our product offerings include all forms of commercial and personal property & casualty insurance, employee benefits and surety bonds.

We are a diverse group of professionals with backgrounds in underwriting, claims management, risk management consulting, employee benefits consulting and retail insurance brokerage.