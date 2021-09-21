Cobb no longer under flash flood watch, but heavy rains still possible

The National Weather Service flash flood watch for Cobb County and much of North Georgia has expired, and has not been extended, but heavy rains remain possible. As you can read in the NWS report below, rains are expected at least through Wednesday.

The NWS posted the following hazardous weather outlook for our area:

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 515 AM EDT Tue Sep 21 2021 GAZ001>009-011>016-019>025-027-030>039-041>062-066>076-078>086- 089>098-102>113-220915- Baldwin-Banks-Barrow-Bartow-Bibb-Bleckley-Butts-Carroll-Catoosa- Chattahoochee-Chattooga-Cherokee-Clarke-Clayton-Cobb-Coweta- Crawford-Crisp-Dade-Dawson-DeKalb-Dodge-Dooly-Douglas-Emanuel- Fannin-Fayette-Floyd-Forsyth-Gilmer-Glascock-Gordon-Greene- Gwinnett-Hall-Hancock-Haralson-Harris-Heard-Henry-Houston-Jackson- Jasper-Jefferson-Johnson-Jones-Lamar-Laurens-Lumpkin-Macon- Madison-Marion-Meriwether-Monroe-Montgomery-Morgan-Murray- Muscogee-Newton-North Fulton-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Paulding-Peach- Pickens-Pike-Polk-Pulaski-Putnam-Rockdale-Schley-South Fulton- Spalding-Stewart-Sumter-Talbot-Taliaferro-Taylor-Telfair-Toombs- Towns-Treutlen-Troup-Twiggs-Union-Upson-Walker-Walton-Warren- Washington-Webster-Wheeler-White-Whitfield-Wilcox-Wilkes- Wilkinson- 515 AM EDT Tue Sep 21 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight... Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are forecast across the area today and tonight. Some of these storms could produce locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday... Scattered thunderstorms are forecast across the area Wednesday as a cold front pushes eastward. Some of these storms could produce locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected through tonight.