Weekend lane closures continue on SR 360/Powder Springs Road

Overnight lane closures will be installed once again on SR 360 /Powder Springs Road, this time on both the northbound and southbound right lanes between Windy Hill Road and Sandtown Road.

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will close the right lanes for both directions on Sunday, September 26 at 9 p.m. and the work will continue until 5 a.m. Monday.

This is a $2.4 million resurfacing project, and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.

GDOT safety recommendations

The Georgia Department of Transportation makes the following recommendations for the safety of both motorists and the road workers.

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. The Georgia Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, seamless, and sustainable transportation system that supports Georgia’s economy and is sensitive to both its citizens and its environment. For more information on Georgia DOT, please visit www.dot.ga.gov. You also may follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/GeorgiaDOT) and Twitter (http://twitter.com/gadeptoftrans).

