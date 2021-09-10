Weekend lane closures on I-20 in Cobb for lane striping

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday there will be overnight lane closures on a stretch of I-20 that includes Cobb County’ portion of the interstate highway.

Friday September 10 from 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. work crews for the Georgia Department of Transportation will close lanes as part of a safety project to restripe the highway between Sweetwater Creek in Douglas County and Windsor Street just south of downtown Atlanta.

The closures will be on both the eastbound and the westbound sides of I-20.

According to the press release from GDOT, “This restriping project will enhance driver safety by increasing visibility of the existing roadway striping.”

The project is expected to be completed by January of 2022.

Safety advice for drivers near the project

The GDOT has the following safety advice for drivers near the lane closures:



As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is a 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.