Marietta Cobb Museum of Art will host “art of cocktail” to benefit Hickory Hills Elementary School

MARIETTA – Marietta Cobb Museum of Art will be hosting the “art of cocktail” event on Friday May 13, 2022, from 6:00–8:30pm.

This special event will feature Hickory Hills Art Auction benefitting Hickory Hills Elementary: An auction of original works of art by professional artists and the children of HH. Auction closes at 7:30PM!

Guest will enjoy the two current exhibitions: Contemporary Landscapes – Group Exhibition & Vibrant Shadows – Featuring Miles Davis. Entertainment will be provided by the Sarah Nova Trio.

This “art of the cocktail” specialty drink is the “Classic Mojito,” created and presented by Red Hare Brewing Company. A Marietta Square favorite created with rum that’s distilled in-house!

Admission $10 – Members get in free. Hors d’oeuvres provided by Carriage House Catering and a cash bar will be available. Tickets are sold at the door.