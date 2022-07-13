KIDS CARE and Cobb County Police Department launch school supply drive

KIDS CARE issued the following press release about the “Backing the Need” school supply drive which the nonprofit conducts in collaboration with the Cobb County Police Department:

Community School Supply Drive NOW-JULY 30TH. We need your help! 🎒New backpacks, school supplies & non-perishable snacks are being collected for students in need for the 22/23 school year. Can you please donate a few items?

Join KIDS CARE (Marietta nonprofit) and the Cobb County Police Department’s collaborative effort in “Backing the Need” – a community school supply drive to benefit students in need within Cobb County.

Last year following our “Backing the Need” school supply drive, 283 new backpacks filled with supplies were donated to Cobb County students who needed a little help. Let’s come together again this year to make a big impact for local students by giving them basic school supplies.

To learn more about “Backing the Need”, volunteer and/or see a list of supplies requested please visit: https://sites.google.com/kids-care2018.org/backingtheneed/home

Thank you for your support!

KIDS (Kindness In Doing Service)

CARE (Connecting And Respecting Everyone)

⭐⭐⭐3 WAYS TO DONATE SCHOOL SUPPLIES:⭐⭐⭐

1️⃣MONETARY DONATIONS: All funds donated to KIDS CARE in the month of July will be used to purchase school supplies for students in need. https://kids-care2018.org/donate-now

2️⃣DRIVE BY DROP OFF DONATIONS: at the Cobb Civic Center

July 15th from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

July 30th from 11:00 am – 7:00 pm (also a Children’s Fun Fest this day)

3️⃣BUSINESS & PRECINCT DROP OFF LOCATIONS: Now -July 29th (during business hours)

West Cobb School of Rock: 1600 Kennesaw Due West Rd NW, Kennesaw

Medalyn Salon: 1300 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy NW, #290, Kennesaw

Mud Creek Market: 3451 Ernest Barrett Pkwy, Suite 150, Marietta

The Champion Firm: 445 Franklin Gateway SE, Marietta

Cobb Civic Center: 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta

The Nutrition Stop: 365 Villa Rica Way, Marietta

Chiropractic Specialists: 1154 Concord Rd., Smyrna

Hand-Me-Up’s: 4448 Marietta Street, Powder Springs

CCPD Precinct 1: 2380 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw

CCPD Precinct 2: 4700 Austell Rd, Austell

CCPD Precinct 3: 1901 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta

CCPD Precinct 4: 4400 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta

CCPD Precinct 5: 4640 Dallas Hwy, Powder Springs

CCPD Headquarters: 545 South Fairground St, Marietta