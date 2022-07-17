Lane closures on SR6/Thornton Road on Sweetwater Creek bridge in Austell to continue through Monday morning

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release that the lane closures on Thornton Road/SR 6 in Austell will continue through Monday Morning July 18.

Here is the announcement from the GDOT press release describing the scope and schedule of the work:

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install lane closures on the SR 6/Thornton Road overpass in Douglas County this weekend as they continue bridge rehabilitation and preservation activities on 20 overpasses and bridges in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas and Fulton counties.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, two alternating left or right lanes will be closed on SR 6/Thornton Road bridge eastbound or westbound over Sweetwater Creek in Austell, GA from 9 p.m. on Friday, July 8 until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 18

The lane closures help ensure safety for workers and drivers. Bridge rehabilitation includes raising the structures’ vertical clearance, bridge deck preservation with polymer overlay, painting of steel beams, joint replacement where necessary and stabilizing the superstructures and substructures.

The project is scheduled for completion in summer 2022.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

