Take a look at what new businesses came to Cobb County between July 10 and July 17

There were a total of 42 new business licenses issued in Cobb County between July 10 and July 17, 2022, with a roughly even distribution across various parts of the county.

New restaurant openings are always popular with residents, and there are three new ones in this batch of licenses.

The City View Sports Bar and Bistro took out a license to operate at 7365 Cityview Drive. That’s a building near Six Flags, directly in front of the Super 8 motel, and at the intersection of Cityview Drive and Riverview Parkway, at the I-20 entrance.

A restaurant called Tea Station is opening at 1200, Suite 132, Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw. It’s in a retail center at the intersection with Cobb Parkway.

Advertisement

Finally, a new Thai restaurant will open at 2359 Windy Hill Road, Suite 340, Marietta, 30067. It’s in a retail center on the north side of Windy Hill, just east of Cobb Parkway.

As for other businesses there are a variety, from home repair to auto shops to tax preparation distributed throughout the county.

We’ve edited the tables to remove various administrative numbers and codes that might not be of interest to most readers, but if you want to view the complete table with all codes, visit this link.

NEW BUSINESS LISTING BY ISSUE DATE Between: 7/10/2022 and 7/17/2022 Sorted by Doing Business As License # D.B.A / Business Name Owner / Business Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC034568 ADAS MAKE READY JOSE D FUENTES 07/13/2022 SERVICES 3162 PACES STATION RIDGE HANDY MAN – NO STATE LICENSE ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC034565 BLUE MOCKINGBIRD TREE ALEXA SALAZAR 07/12/2022 SERVICE LLC 40 BRIAR GATE LN TREE TRIMMING SERVICE BLUE MOCKINGBIRD TREE MARIETTA, GA 30066 SERVICE LLC OCC034566 BOSS MAMA KREATIONS NADIA BEAUVIL 07/12/2022 1828 DANBURY CT ARTS AND CRAFTS RETAIL POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127 OCC034582 BW MOTORS SANDRA MC CRAY 07/14/2022 BW MOTORS LLC WOODBERRY AUTO DEALER – USED CARS ONLY 4757 CANTON RD, SUITE S-4 MARIETTA, GA 30066 ALC002962 CITY VIEW SPORTS BAR KENNETH JOHNSON JR 07/13/2022 AND BISTRO 7365 CITYVIEW DR RESTAURANT CITYVIEW SPORTS BAR AND AUSTELL, GA 30168 BISTRO, LLC OCC034571 EMBLAZING MINDS JENNIFER BELL 07/13/2022 INSTITUTE 3771 TRAMORE POINTE PKWY TUTORING SERVICES EMBLAZING MINDS AUSTELL, GA 30122 INSTITUTE INC OCC034573 FINAL HOME LUCAS DOS SANTOS 07/13/2022 CONSTRUCTION LLC 2112 ITHICA DR HANDY MAN – NO STATE LICENSE FINAL HOME MARIETTA, GA 30067 CONSTRUCTION LLC CON001308 HEIRLOOM DEVELOPMENT THOMAS WEBB 07/14/2022 HEIRLOOM DEVELOPMENT 4672 SANDY PLAINS RD BUILDING CONTRACTOR – STATE LICENSE LLC ROSWELL, GA 30075 REQUIRED OCC034574 HOME TEAM BRANDON WESTON 07/13/2022 CONTRACTORS 1193 ASHBOROUGH DR, UNIT HANDY MAN – NO STATE LICENSE F, GA OCC034590 HONEYSUCKLE BEAUTY MEGAN HARWELL 07/15/2022 BAR & SPA 4101 ROSWELL RD, SUITE 301 ESTHETICIAN MARIETTA, GA 30062 CON001307 IMG TECHNOLOGIES MICHAEL CURTIN 07/13/2022 IMG TECHNOLOGIES INC 1945 POWERS FERRY RD LOW VOLTAGE CONTRACTOR (ALARM ATLANTA, GA 30339 SYSTEMS, TELEPHONE,ETC., INSTALLATION) OCC034562 J. HAWK EXPRESS MICHAEL MCDONALD 07/12/2022 J. HAWK EXPRESS 7126 SILVER MINE XING TRUCKING COMPANY TRANSPORTERS LLC AUSTELL, GA 30168 OCC034550 JOYOUS BYTES ASHLEY HUNTER 07/11/2022 JOYOUS BYTES LLC 4520 PINE ST, SUITE 4136 CONSULTANT – EDUCATION SMYRNA, GA 30080 OCC034549 JUST DELICIOUS FLAMES BRIAN VIOLE 07/11/2022 JUST DELICIOUS FLAMES 1921 LAKE DR BUSINESS MANAGEMENT OFFICE LLC MARIETTA, GA 30066 OCC034446 LB TAX & BUSINESS BRIAN JOUBERT 07/15/2022 ADVISORS CO 2255 CUMBERLAND PKWY, INCOME TAX SERVICE LB TAX & BUSINESS BLDG 1600/100 ADVISORS CO ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC034560 LFG HANDLING SOLUTION ANGUS SELLERS 07/11/2022 LLC 4591 MEADOWS RD AUTO REPAIR – MOBILE LFG HANDLING SOLUTION POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127 LLC OCC034583 LPS FINE ART LLC LISA STOCKDELL 07/14/2022 LPS FINE ART LLC 4331 LAKE LAUREL DR ARTIST PAINTING SMYRNA, GA 30082 OCC034578 MIMIGIRL INC MIRIAM LONG 07/14/2022 MIMIGIRL INC 738 WOODLAWN DR CONSULTANT – EDUCATION MARIETTA, GA 30068 OCC034558 OFFICE SOLUTIONS 4 U LLC SANDRA BELL 07/11/2022 OFFICE SOLUTIONS 4 U LLC 1700 AGNES ST BUSINESS MANAGEMENT SERVICE MARIETTA, GA 30008 OCC034569 PANTHER RESIDENTIAL LOUIS KARGER 07/12/2022 MANAGEMENT LLC 2400 HERODIAN WAY, SUITE REAL ESTATE & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT PANTHER RESIDENTIAL 355 MANAGEMENT LLC SMYRNA, GA 30080 (781)935-4500 OCC034591 PURE BARRE VININGS ANDREW REAPE 07/15/2022 A & E ENTERPRISES LLC 4300 PACES FERRY RD, SUITE FITNESS CENTER 476 ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC034579 ROSE JASMINE – FLOWERS ANATASIA SUDARIKOVA 07/14/2022 & DECOR 255 VILLAGE PKWY, SUITE FLORIST RJ ROSES LLC 740 MARIETTA, GA 30067 OCC034567 SALON TWO 18 KATHERINE UNDERWOOD 07/12/2022 SALON TWO 18 INC 3625 DALLAS HWY, SUITE 135 BEAUTY SHOP MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC034589 SERENITY CONSULTATION SHAROL BENBOW 07/15/2022 LLC 6724 GALLANT CT, BLDG 30 CONSULTANT – EDUCATION SERENITY CONSULTATION MABLETON, GA 30126 LLC OCC034551 SOAKS & SUDS LLC RONALD HITE 07/11/2022 SOAKS & SUDS LLC 4904 HOWARD DR CLEANING CONTRACTOR – BUILDINGS POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127 AFTER CONSTRUCTION OCC034561 SPACE BATTLE MELIH KORAY 07/11/2022 WEST CENTRAL LLC 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY, OTHER AMUSEMENT & RECREATION SUITE 111 INDUSTRIES KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC034575 SUMMERS SNOBIZ LLLP ROY WOODSON 07/14/2022 SUMMERS SNOBIZ LLLP 1067 VETERANS MEMORIAL MOBILE FOOD VENDOR HWY, SUITE 200C MABLETON, GA 30126 OCC034588 TAAJ1 MANAGEMENT LLC SHARON BATTS 07/15/2022 TAAJ1 MANAGEMENT LLC 834 BISHOPS RUN LN CONSULTANT SERVICE – MANAGEMENT MABLETON, GA 30126 OCC034563 TEA STATION LUN BO WANG 07/12/2022 TEA STATION LLC 1200 ERNEST BARRETT RESTAURANT PKWY, SUITE 132 KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC034577 TEES BARTENDING TIANA TIPTON 07/14/2022 387 NICKAJACK RD ENTERTAINMENT SERVICE MABLETON, GA 30126 OCC034586 THE ACTIVE NUTRITIONIST SARAH STODDARD 07/15/2022 LLC 4984 ELIZABETH DR CONSULTANT – EDUCATION THE ACTIVE NUTRITIONIST MABLETON, GA 30126 LLC OCC034552 THE OUTSIDERS EXTERIOR JOSHUA OSTRANDER 07/11/2022 SERVCIES 3762 SANDY PLAINS RD SIDING CONTRACTOR THE OUTSIDERS EXTERIOR MAREITTA, GA 30066 SERVCIES LLC OCC034471 THE RB SOLUTION CENTER BRIAN JOUBERT 07/15/2022 LLC 2255 CUMBERLAND PKWY, BUSINESS MANAGEMENT OFFICE THE RICHBOI SOLUTION BLDG 1600/50 CENTER LLC ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC034584 THERAPYLAND LLC THANE BROOKS 07/14/2022 THERAPYLAND LLC 3330 CHASTAIN MEADOWS MEDICAL CLINIC PKWY, SUITE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC034556 TUBTIM SIAM THAI CUISINE HOM NOM THERESA 07/11/2022 HT & AN LLC 2359 WINDY HILL RD, SUITE RESTAURANT 340 MARIETTA, GA 30067 OCC034585 UNITY ROOFING KAREN SCHMIEDEKE 07/14/2022 3855 NOWLIN RD ROOFING CONTRACTOR KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC034554 VAPE ZONE JITY BAVARIA 07/12/2022 VAPE ZONE 2030 LLC 855 S COBB DR, SUITE 109 TOBACCO & CIGAR STORE MARIETTA, GA 30060 OCC034576 VASQUEZ GABRIEL VASQUEZ CRUZ 07/14/2022 WATERPROOFING 1365 OLD ALABAMA RD WATERPROOFING CONTRACTOR VASQUEZ MABLETON, GA 30126 WATERPROOFING LLC OCC034580 VV YAX INSTALLATION MARIA SALES PEREZ 07/14/2022 VV YAX INSTALLATION LLC 1500 BELLEMEADE DR, APT DOOR & WINDOW INSTALLATION & REPAIR 10-H CONTRACTOR MARIETTA, GA 30008 OCC034572 WITHERED VINES MICAH BAGLEY 07/13/2022 WITHERED VINES LLC 3753 MEMORIAL PKWY EXTERMINATING AND PEST CONTROL KENNESAW, GA 30152 SERVICE OCC034581 Y STRAP DOC ATLANTA JOSEPH CIPRIANO 07/14/2022 Y STRAP DOC ATLANTA LLC 2400 HERODIAN WAY, SUITE CHIROPRACTOR (OCCUPATIONAL TAX) 132N SMYRNA, GA 30080 OCC034559 YOUR CBD STORE JOHN ROSE 07/11/2022 ROSES APOTHECARY LLC 3405 DALLAS HWY, SUITE 501 VITAMIN FOOD STORES MARIETTA, GA 30064 Business Count: 42