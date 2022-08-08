Dr. Melissa Wikoff and Jon Ingram chosen as Cobb Young Professionals’ 2022 Next Generation award winners

The Cobb Young Professionals, a project of the Cobb Chamber , chose the winners of the 2022 Next Generation Award. The annual award recognizes professionals from Cobb County in their 20s and 30s.

The winners were Dr. Melissa Wikoff, founder and director of audiology at Peachtree Hearing, and Jon Ingram, the director of corporate relations for the Woodruff Arts Center.

The announcement for the awards described Dr. Wikoff’s accomplishments as follows:

As Founder and Director of Audiology at Peachtree Hearing, Dr. Wikoff handles all aspects of the business and leads not only her team, but other audiologists’ nationwide. As one of the foremost audiologists, she not only helps patients in the Cobb community, but teaches other licensed audiologists how to help those suffering in their own communities.

Dr. Wikoff serves on the board of directors on the national level for the American Tinnitus Association (ATA) and at the local level for Aloha to Aging. On behalf of the ATA, Dr. Wikoff has given lectures nationally to help train other audiologists on how to help treat tinnitus and start their own private practices. She mentors students at Washington University School of Medicine and is a frequent guest lecturer in their practice management course.

Dr. Wikoff founded a program called Hearing Aids for Holocaust Survivors. She donates hearing aids and services to survivors in the metro Atlanta area. She was recently honored with the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta’s Jewish Abilities Alliance: Very-Inclusive-Person award for her work with and advocating for the local hard-of-hearing community.

Jon Ingram’s accomplishments were described as follows:

Ingram currently serves as the Director of Corporate Relations at The Woodruff Arts Center and is well-known as an established young professional in Cobb County and the metro region. He is sought out regularly to serve on various boards such as the Leadership Cobb Alumni Association Board, the Cobb Chamber Board of Directors, the Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Advisory Board, the Mairetta Arts Council, and the One Cumberland Board. He is also a proud graduate of the Leadership Cobb Class of 2020.

“Jon is one of the most dedicated, hardworking, and innovative people I have had the pleasure of working with in any capacity” said Secret Holland, Vice President of Human Resources and Community Affairs for Gas South. “He is compassionate, kind and never misses an opportunity to help others. Most importantly, Jon is a true relationship builder.”

Before joining the Woodruff Arts Center, Jon hired, onboarded, and mentored young professionals in his District Executive role with the Boy Scouts of America. He reached out to volunteers and local business leaders to arrange mentors for these new, young people to help them be successful in their first corporate role.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.





