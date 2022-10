Check out the 26 new businesses licensed by Cobb County in the 7 days ending October 9

Here are the 26 new businesses listed by Cobb County with licenses taking effect by October 9.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings exactly as it appears on the county website, follow this link.

Also, the table editing software doesn’t always align tables in an easy-to-read way when converting from the county’s PDF file, so if an individual entry is hard to distinguish the first line starts with the label beginning with “OC…” “CON…” or “AC…” and the last line in an entry stops at the next blank line.

NEW BUSINESS LISTING BY ISSUE DATE Between: 10/2/2022 and 10/9/2022 Sorted by Doing Business As License # D.B.A / Business Name Owner / Business Address Issue Date / SIC Description OCC035204 2440 SANDY PLAINS ROAD MARK KRASNER 10/06/2022 BUILDING 23 LLC 2440 SANDY PLAINS RD OFFICE SPACE RENTAL 2440 SANDY PLAINS ROAD MARIETTA, GA 30066 BUILDING 23 LLC (770)321-0505 OCC035202 A. V LANDSCAPING BYRAN VALDOVINOS 10/06/2022 A. V LANDSCAPING 2460 OSBORNE CT LANDSCAPING CONTRACTOR MARIETTA, GA 30060 OCC034992 AJS FAMOUS SEAFOOD & JON ANDREW ERBACHER 10/05/2022 POBOY 2100 ROSWELL RD, SUITE 200 RESTAURANT TEAK HOSPITALITY INC 0 MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC035207 ALL ABOUT THE MINI’S DEENA SMITH 10/06/2022 ALL ABOUT THE MINI’S LLC 5344 ROLLING MEADOW DR. FOOD SERVICE POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127 OCC035198 ALLIED UNIVERSAL DAVID L. BUCKMAN 10/05/2022 SECURITY SERVICES 1899 POWERS FERRY RD, SECURITY GUARD AND PROTECTIVE UNIVERSAL PROTECTION SUITE 100 SERVICE SERVICE LLC ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC035188 ATLANTA SPECIAL EVENTS ALBOUKARY TOURE 10/05/2022 ATLANTA SPECIAL EVENTS 3622 WOODSHIRE CHASE ENTERTAINMENT SERVICE MARIETTA, GA 30066 OCC035193 BON BAGAY SENSATION JOANE FOUCHE 10/05/2022 LLC 1500 BELLEMEADE DR, APT BUSINESS MANAGEMENT OFFICE BON BAGAY SENSATION 14D LLC MARIETTA, GA 30008 OCC035217 BOXLUNCH #4737 STEVE VRANES 10/07/2022 HOT TOPIC, INC. 2860 CUMBERLAND MALL SE, CLOTHING – MISCELLANEOUS RETAIL SPACE #1211 ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC035195 BROCK BUILT AMY HOLIMAN 10/05/2022 DEVELOPMENT LLC 280 INTERSTATE NORTH CIR, LAND DEVELOPMENT BROCK BUILT SUITE 400 DEVELOPMENT LLC ATLANTA, GA 30339 CON001331 BROCK BUILT HOMES OF STEVEN M.BROCK 10/05/2022 ALABAMA LLC 280 INTERSTATE NORTH CIR, BUILDING CONTRACTOR – STATE LICENSE BROCK BUILT HOMES OF SUITE 400 REQUIRED ALABAMA LLC ATLANTA, GA 30339 CON001332 BROCK BUILT HOMES OF STEVEN BROCK 10/05/2022 FLORIDA 280 INTERSTATE NORTH CIR, BUILDING CONTRACTOR – STATE LICENSE BROCK BUILT HOMES OF SUITE 400 REQUIRED FLORIDA ATLANTA, GA 30339 ALC002988 CANTON COOK LISHENG XU 10/05/2022 CANTON COOK COBB LLC 2063 CANTON RD RESTAURANT MARIETTA, GA 30066 OCC035180 GEORGIA RENOVATIONS BRIAN EDWARDS 10/04/2022 AND CONSULTING LLC 2427 WATERCREST TER DRAFTING & DESIGN SERVICE GEORGIA RENOVATIONS ACWORTH, GA 30101 AND CONSULTING LLC OCC035200 GOSSETT’S LAWN CARE DAVID GOSSETT 10/06/2022 GOSSETT’S LAWN CARE 1420 PINE SPRINGS DR LANDSCAPING CONTRACTOR KENNESAW, GA 30152 ALC002983 GREERS PACKAGE STORE ARUNKUMAR MEHTA 10/07/2022 OSCAR ENTERPRISES LLC 1701 GREERS CHAPEL RD, PACKAGE STORE RELATED ITEMS SUITE E KENNESAW, GA 30144 OCC035189 LOCATION 2 LOCATION LLC JOEL PEREZ 10/05/2022 LOCATION 2 LOCATION LLC 1870 THE EXCHANGE, SUITE SECURITY GUARD AND PROTECTIVE 100 SERVICE ATLANTA, GA 30339 OCC035192 MARIETTA BEHAVIORAL DANIEL RADOVICH 10/05/2022 HEALTH 108 DOGWOOD DR HEALTH AND ALLIED SERVICES MARIETTA BEHAVIORAL MARIETTA, GA 30068 HEALTH LLC OCC035178 ONE STOP CAR WASH AND JAESUNG KIM 10/04/2022 LUBE 2567 EAST-WEST CONN AUTO WASHING – DETAILING JK PRIME CAR WASH AND AUSTELL, GA 30106 LUBE LLC OCC035190 RITE CARE PHARMACY NIMISHA PATEL 10/06/2022 AMERICAN CARE 2986 JOHNSON FERRY RD, DRUG STORE INVESTMENTS LLC SUITE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30062 OCC035176 SOUTHERN LANDSCAPES TERRYSCHROEDER 10/04/2022 638 OWL CREEK DR LANDSCAPING CONTRACTOR POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127 OCC035209 STM BODY ESSENTIAL LLC SASHA MEDERO 10/07/2022 STM BODY ESSENTIAL LLC 100 CALIBRE LAKES PKWY, COSMETIC & BEAUTY SUPPLYS – RETAIL SUITE 627 SMYRNA, GA 30080 OCC035214 SYENERGY IMPROVEMENT JACKIE W. BAKER 10/07/2022 SYENERGY IMPROVEMENT 5395 SPRINGBROOK LN HANDY MAN – NO STATE LICENSE LLC POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127 OCC035212 TACKON TECHNOLOGIES RYAN MCGREW 10/07/2022 TACKON TECHNOLOGIES 451 BRUSHSTROKE CT COMPUTER PROGRAMMING SERVICES LLC MARIETTA, GA 30067 OCC035185 THE ROOTED SALON LLC CASSIDY WARD 10/05/2022 THE ROOTED SALON LLC 255 VILLAGE PKWY, SUITE BEAUTY SHOP 580 MARIETTA, GA 30067 OCC035194 TRANSBLUE ENRIQUE REYNA 10/06/2022 KIKO & KIKO, A SOUTHERN 1084 ANGEL LN CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT VICINITY LLC POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127 OCC035196 WILSON FABRICATION LLC ALEXIS WILSON 10/05/2022 WILSON FABRICATION LLC 1460 PINE SPRINGS DR DRAFTING & DESIGN SERVICE KENNESAW, GA 30152 Business Count: 26

