Lane closures on I-75 median and Akers Mill Road Sunday evening October 30 through Monday morning

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced overnight lane closures on the median of I-75 at Akers Mill Road in Cobb County from Sunday evening October 30 until Monday morning.

The press release for the work describes the scope and schedule as follows:

“Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install overnight lane closures in the median on Interstate 75 Northbound at Akers Mill Road in Cobb County this weekend. These closures are related to constructions of new direct connection access ramps at Akers Mils Road to the recently-completed Interstate 75/interstate 575 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes.

“Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one left lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound in proximity of the Akers Mill Road exit from 8 p.m. Sunday, October 30 until 6 a.m. on Monday. In addition, one left lane will be closed on the I-285 Eastbound entrance ramp from Cumberland Boulevard.

“Lane closures help ensure safety for drivers and work crews in the work zone. On-site message boards and signage will alert approaching drivers of the closures in advance.”

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry .