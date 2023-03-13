The 7th Annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K to benefit the Marietta Police Athletic League youth programs will start from Marietta Square, Saturday March 18

The annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k, to benefit the Police Athletic League will take place this coming Saturday, March 18, 2023.
The Courier spoke with Daneea Badio-McCray, Executive Director of the race, and she had this to say about the race itself and how the proceeds will be used.
“This is our seventh annual Marietta shamrock several 5k race. It is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier.
“In terms of what this event does for us is it helps to support our programs throughout the year where we bring together cops and youth through sports, recreation and academic programming.
“These are programs that many youth would not be able to afford otherwise.
“So we subsidize up to 90% of the cost of those programs. And so by supporting the Marietta Shamrock Shuffle, this community is helping to serve more than 500 youth year round.
“And so it’s a huge huge support for our community, something that really brings a community together that blesses these families and blesses our children and so we provide after school summer camp, boxing, martial arts, dance, basketball, cheerleading, all types of programs and it’s a pretty phenomenal program.”
Details of how to participate inthe race
Early registration is closed, but onsite registration will be available starting at 7:00 a.m. on race day and at Packet Pick-up on Friday, March 17th from 3-7 p.m. at the Hugh L. Grogan Jr. Community Center, 510 Lawrence Street, Marietta. Proceeds will support Marietta PAL’s youth academic, sports and recreation programs.
The race starts at 8 a.m., with welcome and warmup at 7:30 a.m. at the Marietta Square, 75 East Park Square, Marietta, GA.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
|Marietta city, Georgia
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|60972
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|56579
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.7%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|21.8%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|13.2%
|Female persons, percent
|49.9%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|53.4%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|32.3%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.6%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|1.9%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|4.7%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|15.7%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|46.4%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|2678
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|16.6%
|Housing
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$310,100
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,856
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$526
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,145
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|24148
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.39
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|77.9%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|23.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|95.1%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|86.6%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|88.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|6.3%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|20.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|67.2%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|61.2%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|264544
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1584232
|Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1129407
|Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1976915
|Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)
|$33,875
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|28.5
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$59,594
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$36,112
|Persons in poverty, percent
|14.1%
|Businesses
|All firms, 2012
|10501
|Men-owned firms, 2012
|4934
|Women-owned firms, 2012
|4186
|Minority-owned firms, 2012
|4286
|Nonminority-owned firms, 2012
|5502
|Veteran-owned firms, 2012
|1015
|Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012
|8663
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2451.4
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|23.08