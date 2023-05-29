Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food service from May 19 to May 25

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

TP – 3RD BASE DUGOUT LOUNGE AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002772

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

WELLSTAR WINDY HILL HOSPITAL – FOOD

2540 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8605

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1230C

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

TP – CHICK-FIL-A P334 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002797

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

TP – H&F BURGER P335 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002805

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

TP – FOOD TRAILER AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002885

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

TRU BY HILTON ATLANTA GALLERIA BALLPARK – FOOD

4511 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3023

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004931

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

PERKS COFFEE AND NOM STATION

3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 176 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005349

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

TP – TERRAPIN TAPROOM CONCOURSE BAR AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005807

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

!!PLANET SMOOTHIE – BASE

4805 CANTON RD STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3251

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005929

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

!!PLANET SMOOTHIE – MOBILE

4805 CANTON RD STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3251

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005930

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023

OVER LOOK CAFE

2849 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3769

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000621

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

DAILY BREAD CAFE

531 ROSELANE ST NW STE 520 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6972

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000970

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

PAPPADEAUX SEAFOOD KITCHEN

2830 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6105

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4356

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

CHICK-FIL-A AT VININGS #1998

2485 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-6132

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18287C

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

PIU BELLO

2014 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 450 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5089

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005103

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023

C’EST SI BON PASTRY AND RESTAURANT

560 WINDY HILL RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1337

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000088

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

KUROSHIO SUSHI BAR & GRILLE

2700 COBB PKWY SE STE B-3 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3015

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001237

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

OLIVE GARDEN ITALIAN RESTAURANT #1136

2467 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3000

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1575C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

KELOSA KITCHEN

2470 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 148 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8616

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005763

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023

CHEF CHEN

4924 S COBB DR SE STE D & E SMYRNA, GA 30080-7111

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24327

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023

PH’EAST – FAN T’ASIA

925 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1100, SPACE 4 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5805

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003997

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023

!!BURGER CRUSH

871 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4270

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005823

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023

BELMONT HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

605 GLENDALE PL SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1467C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023

CAPTAIN D’S MARIETTA

725 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-2405

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005562

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023