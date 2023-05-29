Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food service from May 19 to May 25

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
TP – 3RD BASE DUGOUT LOUNGE AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002772
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
WELLSTAR WINDY HILL HOSPITAL – FOOD
- 2540 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8605
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1230C
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
TP – CHICK-FIL-A P334 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002797
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
TP – H&F BURGER P335 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002805
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
TP – FOOD TRAILER AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002885
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
TRU BY HILTON ATLANTA GALLERIA BALLPARK – FOOD
- 4511 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3023
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004931
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
PERKS COFFEE AND NOM STATION
- 3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 176 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005349
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
TP – TERRAPIN TAPROOM CONCOURSE BAR AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005807
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
!!PLANET SMOOTHIE – BASE
- 4805 CANTON RD STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3251
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005929
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
!!PLANET SMOOTHIE – MOBILE
- 4805 CANTON RD STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3251
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005930
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-25-2023
OVER LOOK CAFE
- 2849 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3769
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000621
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
DAILY BREAD CAFE
- 531 ROSELANE ST NW STE 520 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6972
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000970
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
PAPPADEAUX SEAFOOD KITCHEN
- 2830 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6105
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4356
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
CHICK-FIL-A AT VININGS #1998
- 2485 CUMBERLAND PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-6132
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18287C
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
PIU BELLO
- 2014 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 450 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5089
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005103
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2023
C’EST SI BON PASTRY AND RESTAURANT
- 560 WINDY HILL RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1337
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000088
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
KUROSHIO SUSHI BAR & GRILLE
- 2700 COBB PKWY SE STE B-3 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3015
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001237
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
OLIVE GARDEN ITALIAN RESTAURANT #1136
- 2467 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3000
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1575C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
KELOSA KITCHEN
- 2470 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 148 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8616
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005763
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2023
CHEF CHEN
- 4924 S COBB DR SE STE D & E SMYRNA, GA 30080-7111
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24327
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023
PH’EAST – FAN T’ASIA
- 925 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1100, SPACE 4 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5805
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003997
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023
!!BURGER CRUSH
- 871 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4270
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005823
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2023
BELMONT HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 605 GLENDALE PL SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1467C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
CAPTAIN D’S MARIETTA
- 725 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-2405
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005562
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2023
