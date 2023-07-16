Smyrna to hold first of three public hearings on the tax increase this week

Smyrna is holding the first of three state-required public hearings on its proposed tax increase this Monday, July 17, at 6:45 p.m.

The City of Smyrna posted the following notice on its website:

The City of Smyrna has tentatively adopted a millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 14.83 percent.



All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearing on this tax increase to be held at 200 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna, Georgia, Smyrna Community Center Magnolia Room on July 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM.



Times and places of additional public hearings on this tax increase are at 200 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna, Georgia, Smyrna Community Center Oak Room on July 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM and at 2800 King Street SE, Smyrna, Georgia, Smyrna City Hall Human Resources Training Room on July 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM.



This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 8.990 mills, an increase of 1.161 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 7.829 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $400,000 is approximately $174.15 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $650,000 is approximately $301.86.

2023 Millage Rate

The City of Smyrna Mayor and Council does hereby announce that the millage rate will be set at a meeting to be held at the Smyrna City Hall Human Resources Training Room, located at 2800 King Street SE, Smyrna, Georgia, on July 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM, and pursuant to the requirements of O.C.G.A Section 48-5-32 does hereby publish the following presentation of the current year’s tax digest and levy, along with the history of the tax digest and levy for the past five years.

Advertisement

Background (from the Cobb County Courier)

To homeowners, an increase in their tax bill is enough to determine that the county has increased taxes.

But there are two ways that the average property tax bill of property owners can increase.

One is an increase in the millage rate, which is the percentage of the value of the property levied for taxes in various jurisdictions.

The other is when market conditions result in a rise in property values, resulting in an average increase in the amount property owners are taxed.

The other is when market conditions result in a rise in property values, resulting in an average increase in the amount property owners are taxed.

State law requires that last year’s total revenue is the baseline to determine if taxes increased or decreased, and this is determined by whether the millage rate proposed by the county or city results in an increase in revenue given the overall value of property in the county.

This year’s proposed tax increase is largely due to the value of homes increasing, rather than millage rate increases.