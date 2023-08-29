2023-2024 Cobb Youth Leadership class announced

The Cobb Chamber distributed the following announcement about the latest class of Cobb Youth Leadership:

The Cobb Youth Leadership (CYL), a development program for high school juniors, sponsored by the Leadership Cobb Alumni Association and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, that focuses on developing leadership skills through interactive participation, has announced the members of its 2023-2024 class.

The following individuals have been selected:

Mary Kate Atkins

Blessed Trinity Catholic High School Tate Johnson

Dominion Christian School Shealey Peck

North Cobb Christian School Tate Bachman

The Walker School Berkleigh Jones

Hillgrove High School Cade Rearden

Harrison High School Anthony Brantley, II

Kennesaw Mountain High School Coi Kilcrease

The Lovett School Brennan Rice

Allatoona High School Kylei Brown

McEachern High School Payton Konop

Marietta High School Amber Ryan

Marietta High School Mae Bullington

Marietta High School Eden Kown

The Walker School Joy Sadler

Mount Paran Christian School Hannah Crisp

Whitefield Academy Lilli Looper

North Cobb Christian School Catalina Santiago

North Cobb High School Asha Desai

Campbell High School Josh Markwood

Wheeler High School Isabel Santiago

North Cobb High School Jared Dickerson

Kennesaw Mountain High School Aidan Matthews

Walton High School Trinity Seals

Marietta High School Gabe Doss

Harrison High School Lindsey McNeal

Harrison High School Mac Shirley

Marietta High School Ryan Duckett

Lassiter High School Savannah Meade

Marietta High School Gabi Sleeman

Sequoyah High School Olivia Espericueta

Marietta High School Julie Miranda

Allatoona High School Peter Starr

Harrison High School Hunter Fennel

Kennesaw Mountain High School Sam Moon

Sprayberry High School Gracie Swanson

North Cobb Christian School Elana Gardner

The Westminster School Makani Msangi

Hillgrove High School Kali Sweeney

Wheeler High School Mason Gazaway

Marietta High School Ryan New

Mount Paran Christian School Zuhri Tann-Wilson

North Cobb High School Braylen Goodwin

South Cobb High School Anthony Norris

Fellowship Christian School Liv Teverino

Marietta High School Libby Holle

Marietta High School Izzy O’Connor

North Cobb Christian School Dylan Tolchinsky

Pope High School David Hunter

Marietta High School Ali Patrick

Marietta High School Sophia Valdez

North Cobb High School Rebekah Ives

Sprayberry High School Mary-Grace Pearce

Kennesaw Mountain High School Maggie Beth White

Marietta High School

Created in 1989, the program provides students a unique opportunity to learn about their community as well as meet and interact with students from other high schools. Students attending public or private high schools or home-school students in Cobb County must complete and submit an application for CYL in the spring of their sophomore year. Students participate in the program during their junior year of high school.

Advertisement

Thank you to Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. For more information about Cobb Youth Leadership, contact Katie Guice at (770) 859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

