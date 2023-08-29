2023-2024 Cobb Youth Leadership class announced

The Cobb Chamber distributed the following announcement about the latest class of Cobb Youth Leadership:
The Cobb Youth Leadership (CYL), a development program for high school juniors, sponsored by the Leadership Cobb Alumni Association and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, that focuses on developing leadership skills through interactive participation, has announced the members of its 2023-2024 class.
The following individuals have been selected:
|Mary Kate Atkins
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School
|Tate Johnson
Dominion Christian School
|Shealey Peck
North Cobb Christian School
|Tate Bachman
The Walker School
|Berkleigh Jones
Hillgrove High School
|Cade Rearden
Harrison High School
|Anthony Brantley, II
Kennesaw Mountain High School
|Coi Kilcrease
The Lovett School
|Brennan Rice
Allatoona High School
|Kylei Brown
McEachern High School
|Payton Konop
Marietta High School
|Amber Ryan
Marietta High School
|Mae Bullington
Marietta High School
|Eden Kown
The Walker School
|Joy Sadler
Mount Paran Christian School
|Hannah Crisp
Whitefield Academy
|Lilli Looper
North Cobb Christian School
|Catalina Santiago
North Cobb High School
|Asha Desai
Campbell High School
|Josh Markwood
Wheeler High School
|Isabel Santiago
North Cobb High School
|Jared Dickerson
Kennesaw Mountain High School
|Aidan Matthews
Walton High School
|Trinity Seals
Marietta High School
|Gabe Doss
Harrison High School
|Lindsey McNeal
Harrison High School
|Mac Shirley
Marietta High School
|Ryan Duckett
Lassiter High School
|Savannah Meade
Marietta High School
|Gabi Sleeman
Sequoyah High School
|Olivia Espericueta
Marietta High School
|Julie Miranda
Allatoona High School
|Peter Starr
Harrison High School
|Hunter Fennel
Kennesaw Mountain High School
|Sam Moon
Sprayberry High School
|Gracie Swanson
North Cobb Christian School
|Elana Gardner
The Westminster School
|Makani Msangi
Hillgrove High School
|Kali Sweeney
Wheeler High School
|Mason Gazaway
Marietta High School
|Ryan New
Mount Paran Christian School
|Zuhri Tann-Wilson
North Cobb High School
|Braylen Goodwin
South Cobb High School
|Anthony Norris
Fellowship Christian School
|Liv Teverino
Marietta High School
|Libby Holle
Marietta High School
|Izzy O’Connor
North Cobb Christian School
|Dylan Tolchinsky
Pope High School
|David Hunter
Marietta High School
|Ali Patrick
Marietta High School
|Sophia Valdez
North Cobb High School
|Rebekah Ives
Sprayberry High School
|Mary-Grace Pearce
Kennesaw Mountain High School
|Maggie Beth White
Marietta High School
Created in 1989, the program provides students a unique opportunity to learn about their community as well as meet and interact with students from other high schools. Students attending public or private high schools or home-school students in Cobb County must complete and submit an application for CYL in the spring of their sophomore year. Students participate in the program during their junior year of high school.
Thank you to Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. For more information about Cobb Youth Leadership, contact Katie Guice at (770) 859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.
About the Cobb Chamber
The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.
The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.
Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.
On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:
As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.
Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.
Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.
What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:
- Attract, recruit and retain jobs.
- Help companies start, grow and prosper.
- Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.
- Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.
- Develop workforce and support education.
- Cultivate current and future leaders.