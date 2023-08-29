Hot Topics

2023-2024 Cobb Youth Leadership class announced

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson August 29, 2023

The Cobb Chamber distributed the following announcement about the latest class of Cobb Youth Leadership:

The Cobb Youth Leadership (CYL), a development program for high school juniors, sponsored by the Leadership Cobb Alumni Association and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, that focuses on developing leadership skills through interactive participation, has announced the members of its 2023-2024 class.

The following individuals have been selected:

Mary Kate Atkins
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School		Tate Johnson
Dominion Christian School		Shealey Peck
North Cobb Christian School
Tate Bachman
The Walker School		Berkleigh Jones
Hillgrove High School		Cade Rearden
Harrison High School
Anthony Brantley, II
Kennesaw Mountain High School		Coi Kilcrease
The Lovett School		Brennan Rice
Allatoona High School
Kylei Brown
McEachern High School		Payton Konop
Marietta High School		Amber Ryan
Marietta High School
Mae Bullington
Marietta High School		Eden Kown
The Walker School		Joy Sadler
Mount Paran Christian School
Hannah Crisp
Whitefield Academy		Lilli Looper
North Cobb Christian School		Catalina Santiago
North Cobb High School
Asha Desai
Campbell High School		Josh Markwood
Wheeler High School		Isabel Santiago
North Cobb High School
Jared Dickerson
Kennesaw Mountain High School		Aidan Matthews
Walton High School		Trinity Seals
Marietta High School
Gabe Doss
Harrison High School		Lindsey McNeal
Harrison High School		Mac Shirley
Marietta High School
Ryan Duckett
Lassiter High School		Savannah Meade
Marietta High School		Gabi Sleeman
Sequoyah High School
Olivia Espericueta
Marietta High School		Julie Miranda
Allatoona High School		Peter Starr
Harrison High School
Hunter Fennel
Kennesaw Mountain High School		Sam Moon
Sprayberry High School		Gracie Swanson
North Cobb Christian School
Elana Gardner
The Westminster School		Makani Msangi
Hillgrove High School		Kali Sweeney
Wheeler High School
Mason Gazaway
Marietta High School		Ryan New
Mount Paran Christian School		Zuhri Tann-Wilson
North Cobb High School
Braylen Goodwin
South Cobb High School		Anthony Norris
Fellowship Christian School		Liv Teverino
Marietta High School
Libby Holle
Marietta High School		Izzy O’Connor
North Cobb Christian School		Dylan Tolchinsky
Pope High School
David Hunter
Marietta High School		Ali Patrick
Marietta High School		Sophia Valdez
North Cobb High School
Rebekah Ives
Sprayberry High School		Mary-Grace Pearce
Kennesaw Mountain High School		Maggie Beth White
Marietta High School

Created in 1989, the program provides students a unique opportunity to learn about their community as well as meet and interact with students from other high schools. Students attending public or private high schools or home-school students in Cobb County must complete and submit an application for CYL in the spring of their sophomore year. Students participate in the program during their junior year of high school.             

Thank you to Yearlong Presenting Sponsor, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. For more information about Cobb Youth Leadership, contact Katie Guice at (770) 859-2334 or kguice@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

  • Attract, recruit and retain jobs.
  • Help companies start, grow and prosper.
  • Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.
  • Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.
  • Develop workforce and support education.
  • Cultivate current and future leaders.
