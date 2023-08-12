Chalktoberfest comes to Marietta Square this October

Mark your calendars early for a community event in Marietta that includes chalk art, children’s events, live musical performances, an antique auto show, and for the adults in the community, a craft beer festival.

On Saturday October 14 and Sunday October 15, 2023, the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art will host Chalktoberfest. The event will take place on Marietta Square, with an antique auto show on nearby Powder Springs Street.

Here is a rundown of the schedule of events, reprinted from the announcement on the City of Marietta website:

Craft Beer Festival: A Tantalizing Journey for Beer Enthusiasts

On October 14th, Chalktoberfest will play host to a spectacular craft beer festival, a paradise for craft brew aficionados. With an impressive selection of 125 different kinds of craft beer and 25 different kinds of wine, attendees will embark on a tantalizing journey of taste and aroma. Craft beer enthusiasts can secure their tickets starting August 1st at a special price of $40. However, act fast as ticket prices will rise to $45 on September 1st, and they will be $50 at the gate. So don’t wait, get your tickets early to take advantage of the savings and secure your spot at this unmissable celebration of craft beer.

Chalk Art Festival: A Canvas of Imagination

The centerpiece of Chalktoberfest is undoubtedly the awe-inspiring chalk art on display. Over 80 professional artists from around the globe gather to transform the streets of Marietta into an open-air gallery of breathtaking masterpieces. These talented artists captivate visitors with their creativity and skill, showcasing the versatility and beauty of chalk as a medium. Witness the magic unfold as the pavement comes alive with vibrant colors and intricate designs. And the best part? It’s free for all to enjoy!

Family-Friendly Fun and Entertainment

Chalktoberfest is more than just art and beer; it’s a celebration of community and togetherness. Throughout the festival, visitors will be treated to live music performances, creating a vibrant and lively atmosphere that will keep spirits high all day long. Families can explore the various vendor booths, indulge in delicious offerings from food trucks, and enjoy an antique car show on Powder Springs Street, adding a touch of nostalgia to the event.

Public Chalk Competition: Unleash Your Inner Artist

For those who want to try their hand at chalk art, Chalktoberfest offers a public chalk competition. On Sunday the 15th, let your imagination run wild and contribute your own colorful creation to the festival’s tapestry of art. Participants will have a chance to win exciting prizes and be part of the chalk art legacy that Chalktoberfest brings each year.

About the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is housed in a building that was once a U.S. Post Office that opened in 1910.

In 1963 the main branch of the Cobb County/Marietta Public Library occupied the building.

In the early 1950s the Marietta Women’s Club formed the Fine Arts Club of Marietta. In 1983 the name was changed to the Marietta/Cobb Fine Arts Center, and in 1986 the museum gained non-profit status and afterwards began development of the museum in its current location.

According to the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art website:

In 1989, the Main Branch of the Cobb County/Marietta Public Library vacated the Post Office building on Atlanta Street, moving into a newly erected building on Roswell Street. During this same time in September, the Marietta/Cobb Fine Arts Center changed its name to the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art.

On April 5, 1990 the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art officially took over the original Post Office building chosen by the Cobb County Commission.