Heat advisory in effect in Cobb County until 8 p.m. Saturday, August 12

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Cobb County and other nearby counties in effect until 8 p.m. today, Saturday Augst 12. The heat index is expected to be as much as 105 degrees.

What is in the heat advisory?

Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 105.

* WHERE…Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Polk, Paulding, Cobb

and Haralson Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

What counties are affected in the heat advisory?

The following counties are listed in the outlook:

Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Polk, Paulding, Cobb

and Haralson Counties

What is the heat index?

The NWS defines the heat index as follows on its website:

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. This has important considerations for the human body’s comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off.

Chart from NOAA showing relationship between relative humidity and temperature in heat index

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the