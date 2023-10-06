Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, October 6, 2023

Cobb weather October 6: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling October 6, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Friday, October 6, 2023, with a high near 79 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 52 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Friday

A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 44.

Columbus Day

Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with September 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMaximum TemperatureMinimum TemparatureAverage TemperatureDepature from normPrecipitation
2023-09-018573790.70
2023-09-02836875.5-2.60
2023-09-03876777-10
2023-09-049169802.20
2023-09-059072813.40
2023-09-069173824.60
2023-09-079274835.80
2023-09-08866676-10
2023-09-09866977.50.8T
2023-09-108967781.5T
2023-09-11937081.55.20
2023-09-12937282.56.5T
2023-09-138571782.20.19
2023-09-14817075.500.09
2023-09-15746871-4.30.03
2023-09-16716668.5-6.50.46
2023-09-17826674-0.70.52
2023-09-18816171-3.50
2023-09-19836272.5-1.70
2023-09-20816472.5-1.40
2023-09-21836674.50.90
2023-09-228266740.70
2023-09-23866173.50.50
2023-09-248660730.40
2023-09-25896275.53.20
2023-09-26847177.55.50
2023-09-27756570-1.70
2023-09-28786169.5-1.80
2023-09-29866374.53.50
2023-09-308765765.40

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, October 6, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM7895 in 195454 in 1932
Min TemperatureM5972 in 188442 in 1985
Avg TemperatureM68.583.0 in 195448.0 in 1932
PrecipitationM0.112.13 in 20130.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20220.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M117 in 19320 in 2022
CDD (base 65)M518 in 19540 in 2014
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature83.478.891.5 in 201966.0 in 1929
Avg Min Temperature64.860.071.0 in 201943.2 in 1974
Avg Temperature74.169.481.3 in 201956.7 in 1974
Total Precipitation0.000.728.89 in 19950.00 in 2023
Total Snowfall0.00.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Max Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
Total HDD (base 65)0648 in 19740 in 2023
Total CDD (base 65)483299 in 20190 in 1992
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature78.276.178.9 in 201970.0 in 1885
Avg Min Temperature59.757.061.7 in 187851.1 in 1940
Avg Temperature68.966.669.5 in 187861.6 in 1940
Total Precipitation33.5739.3259.18 in 1929T in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19420 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)01180 in 18990 in 2023
Total CDD (since Jan 1)216319832576 in 201914 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-05
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-05
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-10-05
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-04
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-09-30

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

