Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, October 6, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Friday, October 6, 2023, with a high near 79 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 52 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Friday

A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 44.

Columbus Day

Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with September 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Maximum Temperature Minimum Temparature Average Temperature Depature from norm Precipitation 2023-09-01 85 73 79 0.7 0 2023-09-02 83 68 75.5 -2.6 0 2023-09-03 87 67 77 -1 0 2023-09-04 91 69 80 2.2 0 2023-09-05 90 72 81 3.4 0 2023-09-06 91 73 82 4.6 0 2023-09-07 92 74 83 5.8 0 2023-09-08 86 66 76 -1 0 2023-09-09 86 69 77.5 0.8 T 2023-09-10 89 67 78 1.5 T 2023-09-11 93 70 81.5 5.2 0 2023-09-12 93 72 82.5 6.5 T 2023-09-13 85 71 78 2.2 0.19 2023-09-14 81 70 75.5 0 0.09 2023-09-15 74 68 71 -4.3 0.03 2023-09-16 71 66 68.5 -6.5 0.46 2023-09-17 82 66 74 -0.7 0.52 2023-09-18 81 61 71 -3.5 0 2023-09-19 83 62 72.5 -1.7 0 2023-09-20 81 64 72.5 -1.4 0 2023-09-21 83 66 74.5 0.9 0 2023-09-22 82 66 74 0.7 0 2023-09-23 86 61 73.5 0.5 0 2023-09-24 86 60 73 0.4 0 2023-09-25 89 62 75.5 3.2 0 2023-09-26 84 71 77.5 5.5 0 2023-09-27 75 65 70 -1.7 0 2023-09-28 78 61 69.5 -1.8 0 2023-09-29 86 63 74.5 3.5 0 2023-09-30 87 65 76 5.4 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, October 6, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 78 95 in 1954 54 in 1932 Min Temperature M 59 72 in 1884 42 in 1985 Avg Temperature M 68.5 83.0 in 1954 48.0 in 1932 Precipitation M 0.11 2.13 in 2013 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 1 17 in 1932 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 5 18 in 1954 0 in 2014 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 83.4 78.8 91.5 in 2019 66.0 in 1929 Avg Min Temperature 64.8 60.0 71.0 in 2019 43.2 in 1974 Avg Temperature 74.1 69.4 81.3 in 2019 56.7 in 1974 Total Precipitation 0.00 0.72 8.89 in 1995 0.00 in 2023 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 Total HDD (base 65) 0 6 48 in 1974 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 48 32 99 in 2019 0 in 1992 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 78.2 76.1 78.9 in 2019 70.0 in 1885 Avg Min Temperature 59.7 57.0 61.7 in 1878 51.1 in 1940 Avg Temperature 68.9 66.6 69.5 in 1878 61.6 in 1940 Total Precipitation 33.57 39.32 59.18 in 1929 T in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 11 80 in 1899 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2163 1983 2576 in 2019 14 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-05

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-05

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-10-05

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-04

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-09-30

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”