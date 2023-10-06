Marietta History Center to conduct two fall tours of Marietta City Cemetery

[Marietta History Center from across the tracks (Photo: Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson)]

Christa McCay, the collections manager at the Marietta History Center, will conduct two walking tours of historic Marietta City Cemetery this fall.

The dates of the tours are Saturday October 28 and then the following Saturday, November 4, both at 10:30 a.m., subject to change for inclement weather.

According to the announcement for the events on the City of Marietta website, “This season’s tours will focus on previously unseen images of the cemetery and veterans’ stories.”

The tours will be conducted rain or shine. The tours will take place over gravel and uneven pathways, so plan accordingly.

Refunds will only be given if the Marietta History Center cancels the tour.

“Established in the 1830s, the Marietta City Cemetery has a host of tales to tell, and a guided walking tour is the best way to experience them,” states the announcement. “Each tour has a different theme that will explore stories of Marietta’s constant residents.”

Tickets can be purchased on the Museum’s online store, at www.MariettaHistory.org. You can also find the link on the MHC Facebook page.

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square, and facing the railroad tracks.

The center is housed in the historic Kennesaw House, which was at various times a cotton warehouse, a hotel, and a Civil War morgue and hospital.

The museum began in 1996 and became an official entity of the City of Marietta in 2018.

The current staff is:

Amy Reed – Museum Director

Christa McCay – Collections Manager

Anna Monroe – Museum Assistant

Madeline Staubsl – Museum Assistant

For more information about the MHC, visit its website by following this link.