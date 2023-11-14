Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Powder Springs Road early this morning

According to a public information release from Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed while crossing Powder Springs Road at its intersection with Curtis Road.

The fatality took place Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at around 4:51 a.m. (as reported by police).

Investigators reported that a silver 2015 Mercedes Benz ML350, driven by a 40-year-old Marietta man, was traveling south on Powder Springs Road in the left lane when a pedestrian,a 50-year-old Marietta man, was crossing Powder Springs Road when he was struck by the car.

Police report that the pedestrian was “outside of a crosswalk,” but the Courier, with a search on Google maps street view, found that the nearest marked crosswalk to that intersection was 1,604 feet (about a third of a mile) away at Hurt Road.

Follow this link to read about the Courier’s policy on reporting on pedestrian deaths.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by personnel from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the Mercedes was uninjured.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

In articles about fatal or serious injury accidents you’ll often see references to the Cobb County STEP Unit.

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The unit is commanded by Lt. Lane Johnson.