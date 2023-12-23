Man receives two life sentences for double murder in Mableton

Lester Piercefield, 29, received a sentence of two consecutive life sentences without parole for two counts of murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert D. Leonard II handed down the sentence after the defendant was convicted by a jury. Leonard also tacked on an additional 25 years to the two life sentences.

[Editor’s note: the post office address of the crime scene is Austell, but the location is within the Mableton city limits]

A public information release from Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady, Jr. described the incident leading to the arrest and conviction as follows:

On July 11, 2022, Cobb County Police were dispatched to 400 Westwood Place, Austell in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Yolanda Speller outside her home suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Officers entered the residence to find Jeremy Davis and Lena Wolfe deceased from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and head.



Speller gave officers a description of the suspect and the vehicle that he was driving. Detectives were quickly able to identify the suspect’s vehicle, which was seen entering the complex at 4:08 a.m. and fleeing at 4:19 a.m. With this lead, detectives identified Lester Piercefield.



Through the investigation, detectives learned that Piercefield was friends with Davis and Wolfe and had been with them just prior to the killings. Piercefield and Wolfe took Davis back to Speller’s residence, where he had been living, around 2:30 a.m., and then left the apartment complex.



At 4:08 a.m., Piercefield and Wolfe returned to Speller’s residence, unannounced and for reasons unknown. Piercefield and Wolfe went to Davis’ bedroom and within minutes, Speller heard gunfire. When she went to check on the three parties, Piercefield turned the gun on her and shot at her twice, striking her in the eye.

It was discovered through crime scene processing that two guns were used, and that the victims were unarmed.



Piercefield also faces murder charges for another double homicide in South Carolina.



“It takes an especially evil and heartless man to slaughter two parents and attempt to kill a third. Davis was a father of two little boys. Wolfe was a mother of three young sons. It is sickening that these five boys are left only with memories of their mom and dad.” said Senior Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green, who along with Senior Assistant District Attorney Erman Tanjuatco prosecuted the case.

The defendant was represented by Marietta attorney Lee Fudger.