Marietta the Gathering celebrates geek culture

Over the next year, the Courier will include more articles about things that fall under the general category of “geek culture,” including but not limited to video games, Star Trek/Star Wars fare, tabletop gaming, and comics/graphic novels.
There is enough activity in Cobb County that falls into that category to provide a steady stream of content, including the South Cobb Library’s Graphic Novel Club, bars and restaurants dedicated to video games and pinball machines and retro games, and Kennesaw State University E-Sports.
And now the City of Marietta is getting on the geek culture bandwagon.
The annual Marietta the Gathering festival will be held on March 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. this year, on Marietta Square.
This year, the news release for the event states the festival will be “celebrating Geek Community, pop culture, and the arts.”
The popular event, hosted by Marietta Parks, Recreation & Facilities, is held each March.
The news release further states:
This family-friendly festival will include the Guild Show, a collection of art makers, merchandisers, crafters, and smiths; Tourney Alley, a street full of board games, card tournaments, and a gaming truck; as well as several other panels, performances, and contests in and around Glover Park on the Marietta Square.
Schedule of event for Marietta the Gathering
“The Guild Show” (Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
The Guild Show is a collection of artists, makers, and merchandisers showcasing their wares.
Tournament Alley (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Tents will be set up down East Park Square, hosting an array of tabletop gaming, card play and gaming vendors.
Concerts (3 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
3 p.m. – Aiden Fisher
5 p.m. – Emotional Support Seans
7 p.m. – Hyperspace
For more information, please visit the website.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.
Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau
|Marietta city, Georgia
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|60972
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|56579
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.7%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|21.8%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|13.2%
|Female persons, percent
|49.9%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|53.4%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|32.3%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.6%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|1.9%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|4.7%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|15.7%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|46.4%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|2678
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|16.6%
|Housing
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$310,100
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,856
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$526
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,145
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|24148
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.39
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|77.9%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|23.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|95.1%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|86.6%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|88.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|6.3%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|20.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|67.2%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|61.2%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|264544
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1584232
|Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1129407
|Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1976915
|Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)
|$33,875
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|28.5
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$59,594
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$36,112
|Persons in poverty, percent
|14.1%
|Businesses
|All firms, 2012
|10501
|Men-owned firms, 2012
|4934
|Women-owned firms, 2012
|4186
|Minority-owned firms, 2012
|4286
|Nonminority-owned firms, 2012
|5502
|Veteran-owned firms, 2012
|1015
|Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012
|8663
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2451.4
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|23.08