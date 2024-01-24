Battle & Brew gamer bar and restaurant to open in the Battery Atlanta

For decades, there was a notion that the natural habitat for geekdom was Mom’s basement, surrounded by Star Wars action figures, Klingon language guides, and a room cluttered with video game consoles and cartridges, comic books, and several generations of Dungeons and Dragons manuals, games, and add-ons.

The Mom’s basement part was never accurate.

But for the past decade or so, geekdom has come into its own, with the venerable comic book graduated to graphic novels, video games developed into a major industry, and a whole circuit of geek-oriented conventions, from DragonCon to Comic-Con drew larger and larger crowds.

Now a new destination for geeks is coming to Cobb County.

Battle & Brew, whose motto is “Game Geek and Grub” is opening its gamer-themed bar and restaurant in The Battery AtlantaFacebook | Twitter | Instagram.

Here’s the press release about the opening that gives the details:

Battle & Brew, the trailblazing gamer, dining, drinking and entertainment establishment, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its location at The Battery Atlanta Friday, Jan. 26. Since 2005, Battle & Brew has been at the forefront of celebrating gamers, geeks and great grub, creating an ideal space for enthusiasts to come together and delight in their passions. This highly-anticipated second location marks the start of an exciting next chapter in Battle & Brew’s story and will provide patrons with even more dynamic experiences when visiting The Battery Atlanta. “We are eager for the Atlanta community to see what’s in store at our new Battle & Brew location,” says Ben Izaguirre, Managing Partner. “When our doors open Friday, we look forward to welcoming guests of all ages to come together to play, dine and join us in creating memorable experiences at The Battery Atlanta.” Battle & Brew’s motto “Game. Geek. Grub.” perfectly captures the spirit of the new gaming hotspot and eatery. With more than 70 screens for immersive gaming experiences and private party spaces for exclusive gatherings, customers can anticipate a new level of gaming possibilities to explore. New features await as The Battery Atlanta location will bring enhancements designed to amplify the already renowned, electric atmosphere of Battle & Brew. Visitors can look forward to enjoying immersive gaming lounges with up to 25 friends, more than 40 gaming stations, over 55 TVs streaming the latest games, a dedicated PC battle arena, a premium VIP gamer lounge, expanded culinary options and high-speed fiber internet for top-tier low latency gaming. “The addition of Battle and Brew further amplifies The Battery Atlanta’s commitment to providing diverse entertainment havens curated for our community to gather,” said Executive Vice President of Development, Jeremy Strife. “Braves Development Company looks forward to Battle & Brew hosting generations of memorable experiences and fellowship.” For updates and exclusive offers, check out Battle & Brew’s social media channels. Facebook | Twitter | Instagram About the Battery Atlanta

View Larger Map The Battery Atlanta was developed by the Braves organization and other development partners as part of the controversial decision of the Atlanta Braves to move from Turner Field in the City of Atlanta to the stadium that began as SunTrust Park and became Truist Park after SunTrust merged with BB&T to form Truist Park. As part of the stadium deal, the area surrounding the ballpark was developed as a mixed-use community: The Battery Atlanta. The Battery Atlanta is located in the Cumberland Community Improvement District area of Cobb County at the intersection of I-75 and I-285, adjacent to Cobb Parkway. According to its website the complex is 2 million square feet. The stadium opened in 2017 and anchors the mixed-use development. The Battery was designed by Wakefield Beasley & Associates, which has since been acquired by Nelson, and includes restaurants, apartments, hotels, retail and office space.