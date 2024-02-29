Marietta to hold public comment on its use of CDBG funds

The City of Marietta will hold a Public Review Meeting to receive citizen comments on its PY2024 Annual Action Plan for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. The meeting will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2024, 11 a.m., at 268 Lawrence Street, Suite 200, Marietta.

According to the announcement, “Funding received through this program is allocated to various activities that serve the needs of low and moderate-income persons of Marietta …”

For more detail information on the purpose of the CDBG program, see the explanation at the bottom of this article.

According to the announcement:

Advertisement

A 30-day Public Comment period begins March 4, 2024 and ends April 5, 2024. Please direct all comments/inquiries to: Kelsey Thompson-White, 268 Lawrence Street, Suite 200, Marietta, GA 30060; Telephone: 770-794-5437 or e-mail to: kthompson@mariettaga.gov. The Plan is available on the City website on March 1st at https://www.mariettaga.gov/1171/Plans-Reports; and in hard copy at 268 Lawrence Street, Suite 200.

Here are the proposed allocations for the year.

PY2024 Proposed CDBG Allocations Administration & Planning $88,370 Housing Rehabilitation/Reconstruction/Acquisition $237,203 Public Facilities & Improvements $50,000 Public Services: $66,277 The Center for Family Resources $10,000 Marietta Police Athletic League $10,000 SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center $10,000 SerFamilia $10,000 YELLS $16,277 The Extension $10,000 TOTAL $441,850

The announcement states:

In the event that the final allocation differs from the expected amount of $441,850, all proposed project budgets will be proportionally increased or decreased from the estimated funding levels to match actual allocation amounts. For Public Service Subrecipients, only projects that are not fully funded will receive an increase.

About the Community Development Block Grant program

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development administers the Community Development Block grant program.

The HUD website describes the program as follows:

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons. The program is authorized under Title 1 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, Public Law 93-383, as amended 42 U.S.C. 5301 et seq. The program was designed to reinforce several important values and principles of community development:

CDBG’s flexibility empowers people and communities to design and implement strategies tailored to their own needs and priorities.

CDBG’s emphasis on consolidated planning expands and strengthens partnerships among all levels of government and the private sector in enhancing community development.

CDBG’s technical assistance activities and set-aside for grantees builds the capacity of these partners.