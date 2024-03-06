Cobb Executive Women is seeking nominations for its 2024 Woman of Distinction Award

Cobb Executive Women (CEW) is seeking nominations for its 2024 Woman of Distinction Award.

CEW is a project of the Cobb Chamber.

Nominations are now open at https://tinyurl.com/29n97f68. All nominations must be received by Friday, April 26.

The award, sponsored by S.A. White Oil Company, will be presented at the Cobb Chamber’s June 10 Marquee Monday luncheon “to recognize a woman who has demonstrated exceptional leadership through her professional endeavors, community involvement and social responsibility in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion thereby supporting and advancing her community and her field.”

Advertisement

The criteria for nominees are:

Minimum of 5 years history of promoting or supporting women in the workplace, not exclusive to Cobb. Must currently live or work in Cobb County. Must be members of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. Must meet the membership qualifications for Cobb Executive Women (CEW). Membership in CEW is not required. Previous recipients of the Woman of Distinction Award may not be nominated. Nominations must come from a CEW member, Chamber member, or community member (no self-nominations). Current Steering Committee members are not eligible for nomination.

The press release for the event gives the following criteria for membership in Cobb Executive Women:

Cobb Executive Women (CEW) membership is available to women whose organizations are Cobb Chamber members. CEW defines prospective members as individuals in one of following categories: Corporate Executives: Women who manage budgets and teams (if appropriate for your industry) and who have significant company-wide impact in at least one functional area, such as sales, marketing, or finance

Business Owners: Women whose full-time role is running businesses registered with the secretary of state and have a valid business license, if required; owners of multi-level marketing businesses are not eligible

Nonprofit and Government Executives: Women who lead nonprofit and government teams and manage organization budgets as their full-time endeavors For more information about Cobb Executive Women or the Woman of Distinction Award, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors is Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization..

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

