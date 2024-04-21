Commissioner Sheffield’s Earth Day cleanup in Cobb District 4

Barry Krebs sent the following report and photos from Cobb District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield’s Earth Day cleanup:

Volunteers from Keep Cobb Beautiful, the Mableton Improvement Coalition, South Cobb Lions Club, Austell Community Taskforce, Kid’s Care, Starbucks, Walmart, Friends Of Mableton and others who participated in Commissioner Sheffield’s 2024 Earth Day Litter Cleanup.

After a warm reception with delicious Starbucks coffee and breakfast bars (supplied by Starbucks and Walmart), we broke into teams to clean up the East West Connector, Floyd Road, Clay Road, downtown Mableton, South Gordon Road and Cityview Drive.

Afterwards, we were treated to wonderful Mooyah’s Burgers for lunch. During the festivities, we also enjoyed music provided by our DJ and raffles provided by Keep Cobb Beautiful.

Advertisement

We had other elected officials such as Mableton City Councilwoman Patty Auch, District Attorney Flynn Brody, and the newly appointed City of Mableton City Manager, Bill Tanks, give us a few words of encouragement.

The people who signed up in advance received a very attractive yellow shirt commemorating the event. It was a great time for everyone involved.

All photos provided by Barry Krebs. Click to enlarge the photos.

Mableton Councilwoman Patty Auch Mableton City Manager Bill Tanks District Attorney Flynn Broady The South Cobb Lions Club

Commissioner Monique Sheffield