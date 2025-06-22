How much do you know about the cities in Cobb County?

How much do you know about the cities within Cobb County?

We run daily quizzes in the Cobb County Courier newsletter, and recently decided to move the Saturday and Sunday quizzes onto our main website, and expand them to ten-question quizzes.

Each quiz will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.

After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

How much do you know about Cobb County's cities? 1. How many incorporated cities are there in Cobb County? 5 6 7 8 2. What Cobb County city is sometimes called the Lake City? Kennesaw Mableton Smyrna Acworth 3. Who is the mayor of Smyrna? Al Thurman Derek Easterling Tommy Allegood Derek Norton 4. Which of the following is NOT an incorporated city? Vinings Marietta Mableton Austell 5. Who is the mayor of Mableton? Steve Tumlin Al Thurman Derek Norton Michael Owens 6. What city is sometimes symbolized by a restaurant shaped like an enormous chicken? Kennesaw Marietta Smyrna Powder Springs 7. Where is Smith-Gilbert Gardens located? Marietta Acworth Smyrna Kennesaw 8. Who is the mayor of Powder Springs? Al Thurman Derek Norton Tommy Allegood Ollie Clemons 9. What city was once part of Cobb County, and added to another county in 1932? Douglasville Dallas Roswell Canton 10. What city in Cobb County has the smallest population, and a downtown divided by a Norfolk Southern railroad crossing? Kennesaw Acworth Powder Springs Austell Loading... Loading...



You can explore the answers to the question above by following the links below:

