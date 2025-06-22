How much do you know about the cities in Cobb County?

The words "Quiz Time" in large cartoon font

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 22, 2025

How much do you know about the cities within Cobb County?

We run daily quizzes in the Cobb County Courier newsletter, and recently decided to move the Saturday and Sunday quizzes onto our main website, and expand them to ten-question quizzes.

Each quiz will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.

After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

Take the Quiz!

How much do you know about Cobb County's cities?

1. How many incorporated cities are there in Cobb County?
2. What Cobb County city is sometimes called the Lake City?
3. Who is the mayor of Smyrna?
4. Which of the following is NOT an incorporated city?
5. Who is the mayor of Mableton?
6. What city is sometimes symbolized by a restaurant shaped like an enormous chicken?
7. Where is Smith-Gilbert Gardens located?
8. Who is the mayor of Powder Springs?
9. What city was once part of Cobb County, and added to another county in 1932?
10. What city in Cobb County has the smallest population, and a downtown divided by a Norfolk Southern railroad crossing?

 

You can explore the answers to the question above by following the links below:

