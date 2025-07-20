Sunday Quiz: How much do you know about Cobb County businesses?

TOPICS:
The words "Quiz Time" in large cartoon font

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson July 20, 2025

How much do you know about Cobb County businesses?

We run daily quizzes in the Cobb County Courier newsletter, and recently decided to move the Saturday and Sunday quizzes onto our main website, and expand them to ten-question quizzes.

Each quiz will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.

After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

Now, on to the quiz!

1.

This retail giant whose international headquarters is in Cobb County was founded by two men who were fired from another retail chain. What is the name of the company they founded?

2.

This aerospace company occupied the property once used by the WWII Bell Bomber facility

3.

This elevator company has a tall test tower in the Cumberland area

4.

What Cobb BOC Chairman was instrumental in bringing Six Flags Over Georgia to Cobb County?

5.

What was the first enclosed shopping mall in Cobb County?

6.

This special taxation district that levies funds from area businesses for infrastructure improvements was the first such district in the State of Georgia

7.

This community improvement district in north Cobb includes the area around a mall and the vicinity around a university.

8.

A major amusement park corporation with a location in Mableton recently merged with another entertainment corporation. What is the name of the resulting merger?

9.

This government body in Cobb County issues business licenses for the unincorporated portions of the county.

10.

This business organization includes among its projects Cobb Executive Women and Cobb Young Professionals


 

Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5

Question 6

Question 7

Question 8

Question 9

Question 10

Be the first to comment on "Sunday Quiz: How much do you know about Cobb County businesses?"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.