Cobb Courier Saturday Quiz: How much do you know about Kennesaw?

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 2, 2025

How much do you know about the City of Kennesaw?

We run daily quizzes in the Cobb County Courier newsletter, and recently decided to move the Saturday and Sunday quizzes onto our main website, and expand them to ten-question quizzes.

Each quiz will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.

After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

So, without further introduction, here’s the quiz!

1. Who is the mayor of Kennesaw?
2. Who is the police chief of Kennesaw?
3.

What is the name of the botanical garden in Kennesaw?

4. What famous locomotive is stored in the Southern Museum of Locomotive and Civil War History?
5. What is the name of the community center in Adams Park in Kennesaw?
6. Who is the city manager of Kennesaw?
7. By 2024 estimates, what is the population of Kennesaw?
8. Kennesaw partners with another government to provide 911 service.  What is that government?
9. What is the largest city park in Kennesaw?
10. What regional library in the Cobb system serves Kennesaw and Acworth?

 

