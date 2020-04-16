Gresham Smith chosen to conduct Chastain Road Corridor study

The design and planning firm Gresham Smith was chosen to lead a planning study of the Chastain Road corridor.

According to an announcement from the firm, the project aims to “identify strategies that will improve the safety and efficiency of all modes of travel along the corridor, with a focus on creating a walkable environment and identifying catalysts for vibrant, public-oriented development.”

As part of the study the firm will also create a plan for the streetscape, develop design guidelines for the corridor and propose signage and wayfinding features.

A goal of the study is to “encourage the safe and efficient movement of pedestrians, bicycles, and vehicles in, through, and around the corridor.”

The study will be made possible by a $150,000 grant from the Livable Centers Initiative of the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC), given to the Town Center Improvement District.

The scope of the study will be the portion of Chastain Road within the Town Center Community Improvement District and between Big Shanty and Bells Ferry roads. It includes TownPark and parts of Kennesaw State University.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to study what the future could look like in our rapidly growing community,” said Tracy Rathbone Styf, executive director of TCCID. “Since 2010, the number of people living within the TCCID has increased by 27 percent, and infrastructure improvements need to be made to the corridor to adjust to the growth we’re seeing. Our goal is to work with residents and the consultants at Gresham Smith to develop a plan for a safer, more vibrant corridor that benefits the community at large.”

The announcement from Gresham Smith also gave the following information about the timeline and how the public can give input:

Public engagement has begun and will be shifting online with the recent coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Residents can submit their feedback on the project’s website at http://towncentercid.com/vision/studies/chastain-road-lci-corridor-study/. Additional work will include an economic analysis, look at existing conditions and potential opportunities to upgrade the corridor, and ways to harness technology to improve travel conditions along the corridor. The report is expected to be finalized by the end of the year, and it will show key opportunities for improvement, including a series of recommendations with an action plan for the community to consider.

About Gresham Smith

If you want to take a look at Gresham Smith, the firm conducting the study, and see some of their past and current projects, visit their website at https://www.greshamsmith.com

The “About” page on their site describes the firm as follows:

Gresham Smith is a team of diligent designers, creative problem-solvers, insightful planners and seasoned collaborators who work closely with clients to improve the cities and towns we call home. Our employees are diverse in experience, yet we all have one thing in common: genuine care for each other, our partners and the outcome of our work. From roadways and pathways that connect people and places, to hospitals that promote well-being and recovery, to corporate campuses that encourage productivity and teamwork, we have the pleasure of designing communities’ most vital institutions and infrastructure.

About the Town Center CID

The Town Center Community Improvement District (TCCID) was the recipient of the ARC grant enabling this project.

You can read more about them at their website at http://towncentercid.com/