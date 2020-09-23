Aggravated assault on Cobb police officers

According to a public information release from Sergeant Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department the Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating an alleged aggravated assault on police officers that occurred yesterday on Kingsley Drive near Post Oak Tritt Road, at a Marietta address.

[The Cobb County Courier has recently implemented a policy of withholding the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated].

The public information release described the incident as follows [name of suspect redacted by the Courier]:

On Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at approximately 5:28 a.m. Cobb County Police uniform patrol officers responded to the neighborhood located on Kingsley Drive in Marietta in reference to a call of gunfire coming from one of the homes. When the initial officers arrived they heard shots coming from the residence at [redacted] Kingsley Drive and being fired in their direction. The Cobb County Police Department SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team then responded to the scene, and after an extended negotiation the lone occupant of the home, 57-year-old [name redacted], was taken into custody without injury to him or officers. The Cobb County Police Bomb Team responded to assist in a full check of the home. The house was cleared without incident. No explosive devices were located. [Name redacted] was charged eight (8) counts of Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer and three (3) counts of Reckless Conduct.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”