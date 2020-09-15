Marietta police release further information on hit-and-run death of Martin Rivera

The Marietta Police Department released further information on the hit-and-run death of road construction worker Martin Rivera, who was struck by a driver while putting up road work signs.

The incident happened on I-75 northbound north of Delk Road last Saturday night September 12, at approximately 8:53 p.m.

Sgt Chuck McPhilamy wrote in a public information release:

The black Volkswagen Golf GTI involved in the death of a construction worker on I-75 Saturday night will have front end damage and be missing the passenger side mirror. Based on evidence collected it will be a 2010 – 2013 model. We have attached a stock photo of the vehicle for reference. Mr. Martin Rivera was contracted by the Department of Transportation (DOT) to perform maintenance to the bridges over Interstate 75. He was struck and killed Saturday night trying to do his job. We need the public’s help locating this suspect vehicle. Please help us by sharing this information on all your available platforms. Rivera’s family also authorized the release of his drivers license photo. Our hope is to put a face with this tragic incident, encouraging everyone to share this until the suspect vehicle and driver can be located. Anyone with information about the vehicle or the owner is urged to contact MPD STEP Investigator Henry at 770-794-5364 or call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous.

Stock image provided by the Marietta Police Department