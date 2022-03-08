Cobb Young Professionals to hold St. Patrick’s Day event at Glover Park Brewery

The Cobb Chamber distributed the following press release about a St. Patrick’s Day event the Cobb Young Professionals are holding on March 17 at Glover Park Brewery:

ATLANTA (March 8, 2022) — The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals (CYP) will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a social on Thursday, March 17 at Glover Park Brewery. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with new and old friends over drinks. Whether you are new to Cobb or simply trying to expand your network, everyone is encouraged to attend.

CYP is a group within the Cobb Chamber dedicated to the promotion and encouragement of young professionals in the work place. Through monthly meetings, young professionals will have an opportunity to network with other young professionals and hear from leaders in our communities on topics that will influence them within the workplace.

The social begins at 5:00 p.m. at and is sponsored by Yearlong Presenting Sponsor Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Registration includes one drink ticket and is open until March 16 at www.cobbchamber.org/events.

For more information about Cobb Young Professionals, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2368.