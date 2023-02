Cobb County distributed the following public information release this afternoon:

Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler says a candidate who qualified for the Mableton municipal election has withdrawn from the race, and his name will not appear on the ballot.



Charles Ford had qualified for Mableton Mayor. Eveler says Mr. Ford informed her office he was withdrawing from the race, and his name will not appear on the March 21 municipal election ballot.