Cobb County Property Taxes: A Quiz

“In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes,” Benjamin Franklin reportedly wrote in a letter to Jean-Baptiste Leroy on November 13, 1789.

Taxes in Cobb County are certain because in order to have a functioning society in a county of over 760,00 residents, resources have to be collected. Roads have to be built and repaired, police and fire services have to be provided, clean drinking water has to be available, and in a less urgent but still important to quality of life way, parks, trails and recreation centers have to be developed and maintained.

Property taxes are one of the main ways local services are funded in Cobb County. They affect homeowners, renters (indirectly), and businesses, and help pay for schools, public safety and infrastructure. They are not the only way revenue is raised (Special Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, federal and state grants, fees and licenses and utility franchise fees are some of the other means of revenue). But they are the most predictable and stable.

But how much do you know about how property taxes actually work?

The Courier is developing a series called Cobb County Explained to help educate county residents about how important institutions here work.

One of the entries in this series is “Cobb County Explained: How property taxes work in Cobb County“. The answers to the questions can be found in that article.

As a companion to that article we’ve prepared the quiz below. If you read the article carefully you should be able to do well on the quiz, but if it takes a while for the information to sink in, feel free to re-read the article and take the quiz as many times as you like.

To learn more, visit the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website.

But for now, here’s the quiz!

1. In Georgia, what percentage of a property’s fair market value is used to determine its assessed value for taxation? 10% 25% 40% 100% 2. What is the name of the tax rate local governments apply to a property’s assessed value to calculate the tax bill? Assessment ratio Homestead rate Market factor Millage rate 3. Who determines your home’s fair market value each year using sales data and market trends? Cobb County Tax Assessor Cobb County Economic Development Director Cobb County Board of Commissioners Cobb County Zoning Manager 4. Name another way besides property taxes that Cobb County raises revenue Gasoline tax Special Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) Income tax Bake sales 5. Name one more way the county can raise revenue, which is also raised by cities within their jurisdictions Gasoline taxes Utility franchise fees Income tax Recycling aluminum cans Loading... Loading...



Read more from the series Cobb County Explained

Read the Introduction to the series by following this link.

Government

Growth & Development

Public Safety & Courts

Taxes & Money