Another 16 year old arrested in connection with Anderson Mill Road homicide

Another 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the Anderson Mill Road homicide. The victim of the crime was Daquan Murphy, 22.

Previously, two other 16 year olds were arrested, and a 19-year-old suspect was killed by police. This brings the total to three arrested and one suspect killed.

The Georgia Bureau of investigation is investigating the death of the 19-year-old suspect at the request of the Cobb County Police Department.

According to a public information release from Officer Sydney Melton of the Cobb County Police Department:

On 1/24/2020, Cobb County Police arrested a third 16-year-old juvenile male in reference to the below homicide. The juvenile was charged with Armed Robbery (F), Murder (F), and Aggravated Assault (F). At this time, no additional arrests are expected in this case.

Background

According to the original public information release from Officer Sydney Melton of the Cobb County Police Department the Crimes Against Persons Unit investigated a homicide that occurred in the early morning of January 14 on Anderson Mill Road.

The public information release described the incident as follows:

On 1/14/2020 at approximately 0100 hours Cobb County Police Department uniform patrol officers from Precinct Two responded to 1650 Anderson Mill Road (Alta Mill Apartments) in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a male victim, with a gunshot wound to the torso, inside of his apartment. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Daquan Murphy of Austell. Mr. Murphy was transported by ambulance to Wellstar Cobb Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”